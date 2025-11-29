Grimes had 19 points (8-20 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Friday's 115-103 win over Brooklyn.

Grimes seemed to tweak something in his right wrist during the game, but he was able to play through it, so he should be fine for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks. Grimes led the 76ers in minutes, shot attempts and assists in this one, and he snapped a three-game steal-less streak.