Grimes finished with 24 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 victory over the Hornets.

Grimes nailed a clutch three-pointer with less than a minute remaining to help the Sixers earn their second win in as many games to open the season. He finished second on the team in scoring despite coming off the bench, and the 25-year-old reached the 30-minute mark for the second straight contest. Grimes will look to stay hot when Philadelphia hosts Orlando on Monday night.