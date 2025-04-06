Grimes posted 28 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 loss to Minnesota.

Grimes endured a rough start to this contest but got hot in the second half, although his final stat line wasn't enough to help Philadelphia pull the upset against the Timberwolves. Grimes has been on a tear in recent weeks and has surpassed the 20-point mark in all but one of his last 13 appearances dating back to March 9. He's averaging 27.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game in that stretch.