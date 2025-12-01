Grimes recorded 28 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 47 minutes during Sunday's 142-134 double-overtime loss to the Hawks.

Grimes went back to the bench after a three-game spell in the starting lineup due to the return of VJ Edgecombe (calf), but he still produced in this double-overtime loss to Atlanta. This 28-point output was a season-high mark for Grimes, who has cleared the 20-point mark six times already this season, though none as a starter. Regardless of his role going forward, he should continue to be a reliable source of scoring -- and other categories -- for the Sixers as long as he stays healthy.