Grimes logged 27 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during the 76ers' 132-121 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Grimes scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and finished tied with the 76ers in the points column with Tyrese Maxey. Grimes has scored 20-plus points in four of eight regular-season games and has opened the 2025-26 campaign averaging 18.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 31.6 minutes per game while connecting on 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts on 6.5 3PA/G.