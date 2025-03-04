Grimes racked up 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in 38 minutes during Monday's 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 24-year-old finished as the club's third-leading scorer behind Andre Drummond (25 points) and Justin Edwards (16 points), who left the game in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury. However, Grimes struggled from three-point range while coming off a career-best performance in Saturday's win over Golden State, during which he posted 44 points and sank six of his nine attempts from beyond the arc. On a more positive note, the fourth-year pro did record a team- and season-high mark in assists Monday, finishing one assist shy of his first double-double through 57 regular-season appearances. Grimes could receive increased responsibilities on the offensive end during Tuesday's game against Minnesota if Tyrese Maxey (back) is unable to suit up, especially with Kyle Lowry's (hip) status also up in the air.