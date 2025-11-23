default-cbs-image
Grimes is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Grimes will make his first start of the season with VJ Edgecombe (calf) sidelined Sunday. Grimes has played a significant role off the bench all year and has been especially involved lately, averaging 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 33.4 minutes across the 76ers' past five games.

