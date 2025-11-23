Grimes is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Grimes will make his first start of the season with VJ Edgecombe (calf) sidelined Sunday. Grimes has played a significant role off the bench all year and has been especially involved lately, averaging 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 33.4 minutes across the 76ers' past five games.