Grimes (bicep) is available and in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Grimes has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with left bicep soreness. Grimes has averaged 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.3 minutes across his previous seven starting appearances.

