Grimes recorded six points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 win over Dallas.

Grimes couldn't buy a bucket in this one, as he opened the game with five straight misses through a scoreless first half of action. While his shot wasn't falling, he still found ways to positively impact the game with his playmaking and defense, and he only committed one turnover while he was out there. Grimes has been a late-round producer on the season with averages of 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.0 steals per game.