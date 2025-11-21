Grimes notched 14 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes during Thursday's 123-114 overtime victory over the Bucks.

Tyrese Maxey carried the 76ers to victory Thursday, but Grimes delivered a decent line despite his shooting woes. The fifth-year guard should continue to play a solid role off the bench for the 76ers and could even start from time to time, but his lack of consistency has hurt his chances. Grimes is averaging 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game over his last five outings, and he'll remain valuable in fantasy as long as he can keep these scoring explots alive.