default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Grimes chipped in 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to the Bulls.

Grimes continues to perform off the bench, leading all second unit scorers once again and logged 30+ minutes for the sixth time this season. He is averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.7 threes made over 31.7 minutes so far.

More News