76ers' Quentin Grimes: Tacks four steals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grimes chipped in 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to the Bulls.
Grimes continues to perform off the bench, leading all second unit scorers once again and logged 30+ minutes for the sixth time this season. He is averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.7 threes made over 31.7 minutes so far.
