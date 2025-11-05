Grimes chipped in 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to the Bulls.

Grimes continues to perform off the bench, leading all second unit scorers once again and logged 30+ minutes for the sixth time this season. He is averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.7 threes made over 31.7 minutes so far.