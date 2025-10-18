Grimes posted 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 126-110 preseason win over the Timberwolves.

Grimes was locked in on the offensive end of the court, easily pacing the Philly bench in scoring. Friday marked the Houston product's first and only action of the preseason after getting his contract settled, and it's abundantly clear that he's ready for Opening Night Wednesday in Boston.