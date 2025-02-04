The Mavericks traded Grimes to the 76ers on Tuesday along with a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for Caleb Martin, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Grimes has played well for the Mavericks this season, which increased his trade value ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. The 24-year-old guard averages 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and a career-high 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. He'll bring some much-needed backcourt depth to Philadelphia, a team riddled with injuries this season.