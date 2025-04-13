Grimes (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Grimes will return to action for the regular-season finale after sitting out Friday's loss to Atlanta. Since the beginning of March, Grimes has averaged 26.2 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes per game.
