Grimes won't play Monday against the Pelicans due to rest.
After recording 26 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Hawks, Grimes will get the night off for maintenance on the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Grimes joining a crowded injury report, players such as Ricky Council, Jared Butler, Justin Edwards and Chuma Okeke could see additional minutes.
