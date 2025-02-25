Grimes will not return to Monday's game against the Bulls due to right knee soreness, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Grimes posted nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes before exiting with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter. Lonnie Walker and Jared Butler are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.
