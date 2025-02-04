Now Playing

Grimes, who was just acquired by the 76ers, will not suit up against the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Grimes is listed as out on the injury report with a "trade pending" designation. It remains to be seen if he'll be cleared to make his debut against the Heat on Wednesday. He'll likely have a sizable role with his new team after putting together a solid season for the Mavericks with averages of 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

