Grimes (personal) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Magic, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After a lengthy negotiation, Grimes settled for a one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer at the beginning of October. The team had already left for Abu Dhabi before he agreed to the deal, so he missed the team's first two preseason contests and will miss a third Friday. Grimes has only one more chance to suit up -- Friday, Oct. 17, against the Timberwolves -- before the regular season begins.