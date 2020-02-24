Neto is the favorite to start in place of Ben Simmons (back) on Monday against Atlanta, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Sixers have a few options to replace Simmons, but it appears Brett Brown is leaning toward giving Neto the first crack at filling the vacancy at point guard. Neto started against the Nets on Thursday in Simmons' place and finished with six points, four assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes. But against Milwaukee on Saturday -- a game in which Simmons played only five minutes -- Neto saw just six minutes of action off the bench. It would not be a surprise if Brown tries out some other options -- Shake Milton, Alec Burks, Josh Richardson -- as Simmons is widely expected to miss multiple games, if not weeks.