76ers' Raul Neto: Could draw spot starts
Neto is the favorite to start in place of Ben Simmons (back) on Monday against Atlanta, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Sixers have a few options to replace Simmons, but it appears Brett Brown is leaning toward giving Neto the first crack at filling the vacancy at point guard. Neto started against the Nets on Thursday in Simmons' place and finished with six points, four assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes. But against Milwaukee on Saturday -- a game in which Simmons played only five minutes -- Neto saw just six minutes of action off the bench. It would not be a surprise if Brown tries out some other options -- Shake Milton, Alec Burks, Josh Richardson -- as Simmons is widely expected to miss multiple games, if not weeks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...