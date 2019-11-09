76ers' Raul Neto: Enters starting lineup
Neto will draw the start at point guard for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neto played well after Ben Simmons (shoulder) exited Wednesday's loss to the Jazz by contributing 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 30 minutes. He will get the chance to carry that momentum into Friday's tilt. Simmons is expected to miss three games, so Neto could potentially see some extended run in the immediate future.
