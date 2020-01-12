Neto had two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal in three minutes during Saturday's 109-91 loss to the Mavericks.

Neto didn't see the court until the result was essentially decided, and he has received single-digit minutes in six straight appearances. Firmly behind backup point guard Trey Burke on the team's depth chart, Neto can likely be avoided across most fantasy formats.