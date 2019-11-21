76ers' Raul Neto: Healthy scratch for Wednesday's win
Neto (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Knicks.
Neto earned exactly six minutes in each of the last two games, this after logging at least 12 minutes in six straight appearances between Nov. 4 and Nov. 13. Fellow backup point guard Trey Burke had his number called in this one, logging 15 minutes, as did sophomore shooting guard Shake Milton, who saw 17 minutes. Neither Burke nor Neto has taken hold of the primary backup gig behind Ben Simmons, which makes it hard to count on either one for fantasy purposes.
