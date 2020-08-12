Neto notched 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss against the Suns.

The Sixers started Shake Milton at point guard so Neto had to come off the bench, but the 28-year-old finished as Philly's second-highest scorer in this game. Neto was coming off three straight DNP designations, however, so he is not expected to play a major role once the Sixers are closer to full strength come playoff time. He could, however, see minutes off the bench in the team's final two regular-season games against the Raptors (Aug. 12) and the Rockets (Aug. 14).