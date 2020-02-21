76ers' Raul Neto: Invisible fill-in
Neto recorded six points (1-3 FG, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes Thursday night during the 76ers 112-104 victory over Brooklyn.
The void left by Ben Simmons' absence (back) was mostly distributed among typical contributors. Still, Neto was unproductive with his time and remains far removed from fantasy radars.
