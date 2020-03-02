76ers' Raul Neto: Not part of rotation
Neto (coach's decision) didn't see the court during Sunday's 136-130 loss to the Clippers.
Neto was expected to fight for ample minutes with Ben Simmons (back) sidelined. However, Shake Milton has seized the starting point guard gig and seems very unlikely to relinquish that role. In fact, Milton exploded for a career-high 39 points in this one and sank an NBA record 14 straight treys across the last three tilts. As such, Neto can be left on waiver wires.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...