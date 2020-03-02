Neto (coach's decision) didn't see the court during Sunday's 136-130 loss to the Clippers.

Neto was expected to fight for ample minutes with Ben Simmons (back) sidelined. However, Shake Milton has seized the starting point guard gig and seems very unlikely to relinquish that role. In fact, Milton exploded for a career-high 39 points in this one and sank an NBA record 14 straight treys across the last three tilts. As such, Neto can be left on waiver wires.