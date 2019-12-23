76ers' Raul Neto: Officially cleared
Neto (illness) will be available for Monday's game against Detroit, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
As expected, Neto will be ready to roll despite battling illness over the last few days. He's averaging 2.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his last seven matchups.
