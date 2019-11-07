Neto totaled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to Utah.

Neto played 30 minutes during Wednesday's loss as a result of the injury to Ben Simmons (shoulder). If Simmons is sidelined for any length of time, Neto appears to have one hand on the starting job. We have seen him in that role previously during his time with the Jazz, however, he has never been able to fully capitalize. The numbers here were encouraging and if Simmons is in fact ruled out, Neto could be worth streaming in if you need guard stats.