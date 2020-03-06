Neto posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Thursday's 125-108 victory over the Kings.

Coach Brett Brown has found minutes for Neto in each of the past two games without Ben Simmons (back) available. Thursday's effort was one of Neto's best of the season and represented just the fifth time that he's scored in double digits as a member of the Sixers. Fantasy owners shouldn't count on Neto continuing this sort of production, and it's entirely possible he catches DNP-CDs once Simmons returns.