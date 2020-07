Neto (back) is probable for Saturday's opener against the Pacers.

Neto has been working through lower back tightness, but he's been able to practice lately and should be good to go Saturday. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaging 6.0 points, 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 14.7 minutes, but it's not a guarantee that he'll see the floor.