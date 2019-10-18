Neto is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason game against the Wizards due to a left hamstring injury, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's unclear exactly when Neto picked up the injury or how severe it is, but it looks like he's on track to be a game-time decision. The 76ers will already be without Ben Simmons (back), so Neto's potential absence could leave them without two points guards for the preseason finale.