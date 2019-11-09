Neto had 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 PT), six assists, two rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Neto replaced Ben Simmons (shoulder) in the starting lineup and while he was nowhere near the Australian's impact on the hardwood, he produced a solid stat line while dishing out a season-high mark in assists. Expect Neto to remain as a starter while Simmons, who is slated to miss at least two more games, recovers from his injury.