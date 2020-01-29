76ers' Raul Neto: Scores 19 in Tuesday's victory
Neto collected 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Warriors.
Neto scored all of his points in the first half and amassed a season high. This is the sixth time through 39 appearances that Neto has earned at least 20 minutes here in 2019-20. Still, it's possible he's in the process of earning a bit more playing time given that he's proving capable of playing alongside Ben Simmons.
