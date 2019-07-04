76ers' Raul Neto: Signs with Philadelphia
Neto signed a one-year, league minimum contract with the 76ers Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year old guard signed for the veteran's league minimum and will head to Philadelphia for the 2019-20 season. Neto, who averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game last year, provided the Jazz with a steady hand at backup point guard during his four seasons in Utah. He's expected to fill the spot vacated by the departure of T.J. McConnell, who saw 19.3 minutes per game as the backup point guard last year.
