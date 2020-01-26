Neto totaled nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 108-91 win over the Lakers.

Neto finished with as many turnovers as assists while committing four fouls in fairly limited minutes. With that being said, he has clearly overtaken fellow backup point guard Trey Burke for the primary backup role behind Ben Simmons. Still, Neto is likely best reserved for use in the deepest leagues.