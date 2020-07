Neto, who is dealing with lower-back tightness, is expected to take part in Monday's light practice, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Neto was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's exhibition against the Thunder after experiencing discomfort in warmups, but his injury doesn't seem to be a major concern. The 76ers will presumably reassess Neto's status early Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to play in the exhibition finale later that day against the Mavericks.