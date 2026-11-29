Rupert chipped in 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 131-93 loss to the Rockets.

The 76ers were shorthanded Saturday, opening the door for Rupert to see more than six minutes in a game at the NBA level for the first time this season. The two-way player led the second unit in scoring and tied for the team lead in rebounds, setting season highs in both categories. However, he isn't likely to carve out a meaningful role moving forward.