Rupert finished with nine points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 144-106 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Rupert, who agreed to a two-way deal with the Sixers in July, shot at least 40.0 percent from deep in his first two preseason appearances. However, he struggled with his shot overall in the loss to Boston. He spent the bulk of his career in Portland before ending the 2025-26 campaign with the Grizzlies. In 155 regular-season games with both clubs, the 22-year-old averaged 4.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 14.0 minutes per contest. While Rupert may spend most of his time with the Blue Coats throughout the 2026-27 season, he likely will suit up for the 76ers at some point, though he is expected to serve as a deep bench option.