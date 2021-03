Tucker logged 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Friday's 93-83 win over the Stars.

Tucker had his most efficient game from the floor in Friday's win, as he converted on 61.5 percent of his field goal attempts while falling just short of a double-double. The 23-year-old is averaging 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 33.0 minutes per game this season.