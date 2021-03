Tucker logged 20 points (7-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Thursday's 78-97 loss to Lakeland.

Tucker's productive playoff run continued during Thursday's G League Finals, and he led the Blue Coats in scoring during the loss. The 23-year-old started every game this season and averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 33.0 minutes per contest.