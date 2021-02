Tucker recorded 13 points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 127-98 win over Greensboro.

Tucker has been a productive part of the starting lineup during each of the first four games of the G League season, and he remained effective with a double-double in Tuesday's victory over the Swarm. The 23-year-old is now averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 33.9 minutes per game.