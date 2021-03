Tucker totaled 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 127-100 win over the Raptors 905.

Tucker has been a consistent force for the Blue Coats during the G League season, and he shot 50 percent from the floor during the semifinals Tuesday. The 23-year-old has scored in double figures during every appearance this year and should remain heavily involved during the G League Finals on Thursday.