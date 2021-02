Tucker logged 22 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 34 minutes in Thursday's 124-119 win over the Mad Ants.

Tucker was efficient from beyond the arc while converting on all seven of his free throw attempts as he finished second on the team in scoring during the G League season opener Thursday. He was productive on both ends of the floor and should see plenty of run for Delaware this year.