Tucker recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes in Monday's 120-92 win over the Ignite.

Tucker led the Blue Coats in scoring once again during Monday's win, and he's now topped 20 points in three of the last four games. The 23-year-old has been a key contributor in the G League this season, averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 33.8 minutes per game.