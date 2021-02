Tucker posted 23 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and three steals over 35 minutes in Sunday's 122-107 win over Austin.

Tucker has remained effective for the Blue Coats to begin the G League season, and he was one of two players to top 20 points against the Spurs on Sunday. He's now averaging 19.1 points, 5.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 34.0 minutes per game this year.