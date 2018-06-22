76ers' Raymond Spalding: Drafted 56th by Philadelphia
Spalding was selected by the 76ers with the 56th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.
Spalding had a solid three-year career at Louisville, capping it off with a junior campaign where he averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks. He's got the size and athleticism to become a defensive specialist in the NBA, though he'll need to become much more polished offensively if he wants to see the court as a rookie. He'll be a developmental project for now, acting as emergency depth in the frontcourt if he makes the team.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....