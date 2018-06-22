76ers' Raymond Spalding: Drafted 56th by Philadelphia

Spalding was selected by the 76ers with the 56th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Spalding had a solid three-year career at Louisville, capping it off with a junior campaign where he averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks. He's got the size and athleticism to become a defensive specialist in the NBA, though he'll need to become much more polished offensively if he wants to see the court as a rookie. He'll be a developmental project for now, acting as emergency depth in the frontcourt if he makes the team.