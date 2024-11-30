Jackson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Detroit due to right knee soreness, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com

With Jackson looking like a game-time decision, and Kyle Lowry (hip) already ruled out, the 76ers could be thin in the backcourt. Should Jackson ultimately be ruled out, Jared McCain wiould likely be the primary backup at point guard behind Tyrese Maxey, while Eric Gordon and Ricky Council could see increased minutes. More clarity on Jackson's status figures to come closer to game time.