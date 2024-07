Jackson, who agreed to a contract buyout with the Hornets on Tuesday, plans to sign with the 76ers upon clearing waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Nuggets picked up Jackson's $5.25 million player option at the end of June but flipped the veteran point guard to Charlotte for salary-dumping purposes. In Philadelphia, Jackson will join Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon as veteran backcourt options behind Tyrese Maxey.