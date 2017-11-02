76ers' Richaun Holmes: Available to play Friday
Homes (wrist) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and will be available to play Friday against the Pacers, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
After a long recovery from a wrist injury, Holmes will make his regular season debut Friday. He'll likely be limited in his return to the floor, as this is Holmes' first in-game action since Oct. 6. Ultimately, though, Holmes is expected to serve as Joel Embiid's primary backup at center this season.
