76ers' Richaun Holmes: Available to play Friday

Homes (wrist) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and will be available to play Friday against the Pacers, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

After a long recovery from a wrist injury, Holmes will make his regular season debut Friday. He'll likely be limited in his return to the floor, as this is Holmes' first in-game action since Oct. 6. Ultimately, though, Holmes is expected to serve as Joel Embiid's primary backup at center this season.