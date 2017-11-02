76ers' Richaun Holmes: Available to play Friday

Homes (wrist) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and will be available to play Friday against the Pacers, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

After a long recovery from a wrist injury, Holmes will make his regular season debut Friday. He'll likely be limited in his return to the floor, as this is Holmes' first in-game action since Oct. 6. Ultimately, though, Holmes is expected to serve as Joel Embiid's primary backup at center this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories