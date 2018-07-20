76ers' Richaun Holmes: Dealt to Phoenix
Holmes has been traded to the Suns, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.
The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, but the Sixers will receive some amount of cash considerations in exchange for Holmes' services. Holmes appeared in 48 games and averaged 15.5 minutes per game last season, and while he typically played well when given the chance, his opportunities were somewhat sporadic with Joel Embiid entrenched as the No. 1 center. The writing may have been on the wall after the Sixers acquired Mike Muscala from Atlanta on Thursday, and Holmes will now head to a Suns team that also has a fair amount of depth at center. Rookie Deandre Ayton figures to have a strong grasp on the starting job, while veteran Tyson Chandler will battle Marquese Chriss -- as well as Holmes -- for reserve minutes, assuming Holmes remains on the roster. The 24-year-old is under contract for just over $1.6 million in 2018-19.
