76ers' Richaun Holmes: Double-doubles in victory

Holmes collected 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 victory over Minnesota.

Holmes received the start with Robert Covington (back) still sidelined, and he put up his first double-double of the season. The points, rebounds and minutes were all season-highs, and he is starting to show signs of life. Amir Johnson only played 12 minutes, and it is likely that Holmes is starting to secure the backup center minutes. Tonight's starting role was likely due to the matchup, but he is worth keeping an eye on over the next few games to see if his recent form can earn him some consistent minutes at both the four and five positions.